Thomas Muller makes bold prediction about Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi capped off a historic 2025 by leading Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title, defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the final on December 6. Thomas Muller, who faced Messi in that championship match as a member of the Whitecaps, recently shared his perspective on what the captain could bring to Argentina for the 2026 World Cup.

“It would be an interesting project from my point of view if he were there,” Muller stated in an interview with Magenta TV on December 26, 2025, when asked about Messi’s potential presence in the upcoming tournament across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

However, the German veteran noted that Messi’s inclusion could represent a double-edged sword for Argentina, pointing to the stark contrast between the pace of MLS and the demands of elite international soccer.

“That could, of course, change the whole balance of the team—for better or for worse,” Muller remarked regarding Messi’s call-up. He further compared the levels of competition, adding: “When he got the ball [in the MLS final], he just absolutely burst into life in the right areas and initiated a lot of things. I doubt quite a bit that it would work like that off the cuff at the top international level”.

Lionel Messi during the MLS Cup final against Whitecaps. (Getty Images)

Muller about Germany’s run at the 2026 World Cup

Following Germany’s triumph at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the European powerhouse suffered two consecutive group-stage exits, marking a significant disappointment for one of the world’s footballing giants.

Now retired from the international stage, the Bayern Munich legend commented on the European side’s first opponents in the 2026 World Cup: “At first glance, reading the names of the rivals, it is obvious that advancing is imperative”.

“Curaçao is a blind spot on the soccer map. With Ivory Coast, we have the African champion, and with Ecuador, the runner-up of the South American qualifying stage,” he analyzed regarding Germany’s opponents in the first round.