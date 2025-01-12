Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Arsenal are set to face off against Manchester United in the third round of the 2024/2025 FA Cup, a highly anticipated clash between two Premier League giants. Here’s everything fans in the United States need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options.

The third round of the FA Cup delivers a marquee matchup as two Premier League giants from the Big 6 go head-to-head. Arsenal, sitting second in the league with 40 points, aim to maintain their strong form as they pursue success across all competitions.

Opposing them are Manchester United, currently 13th in the standings and desperate to turn their season around. This clash promises high stakes and intense action as both teams look to make a deep run in this prestigious tournament.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester United match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup third round between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played this Sunday, January 12 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Arsenal and Manchester United will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.