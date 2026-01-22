MacKenzie Gore to the Rangers: What’s his contract after trade with the Nationals

The Texas Rangers landed a well-known lefty for next season, as they traded with the Washington Nationals to get MacKenzie Gore. Now that they have one of the most coveted pitchers on the market, let’s take a look at the contract he’ll have.

The news were broke by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. After, Robert Murray of Foul Territory indicated the Nationals gave up Gavin Fien, Alejandro Rosario, Abimelec Ortiz, Devin Fitz-Gerald and Yeremy Cabrer.

According to Spotrac, Mackenzie Gore will earn $5.6 million. Gore and the Nationals avoided arbitration a couple of weeks ago, when they agreed to a one-year deal. Now, two weeks later, he is headed to the Rangers to bolster their rotation.

Gore is looking for a bounce back season

The 27-year old had 30 starts in 2025 where he was hampered by an ankle injury that ended his season in September. Also, he had 4.17 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 185/64 strikeouts-to-base-on-balls ratio. He also had 5-15 record. The ERA could improve but Gore has never been an ERA leader. He did have a career-high in strikeouts. On the flip side, he led the majors in wild pitches for a second straight year.

Gore is a high-upside pitcher with an elite four-pitch mix and he has established himself like a strikeout artist. His curveball is very dominant and he also has a strong slider. His changeup is a swing-and-miss kind of throw. He brings a lot of heat to the mound.

Texas rotation is looking scary

While the Nationals used this trade to get five prospects, the Rangers are the ones getting a huge boost in their rotation. Looking at the names, the only thing stopping this rotation from becoming one of the MLB’s best is health.

