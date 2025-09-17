Where to watch PSG vs Atalanta in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

PSG will face off against Atalanta in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

The reigning Champions League winners are back on the big stage, as PSG look to defend their crown after finally breaking through with last season’s triumph. The French powerhouse enters the campaign determined to stay on top of Europe, but their first challenge won’t come easy.

Atalanta, despite a shaky start in Serie A, have built a reputation as one of the most resilient and dangerous sides in the competition, always capable of spoiling the party. Now, they’ll try to test PSG’s title defense right out of the gate.

When will the PSG vs Atalanta match be played?

PSG play against Atalanta this Wednesday, September 17, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta – Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

PSG vs Atalanta: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Atalanta in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Atalanta. Catch all the action live on Paramount+ and DAZN.