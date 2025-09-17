Why are Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue not playing for PSG vs Atalanta in Champions League today?

Paris Saint-Germain begin their Champions League title defense after winning the tournament for the first time in club history last season. Their opening match comes at home against Atalanta, but Luis Enrique’s side will be without two key attackers: Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

Dembele suffered an injury on Friday, September 5, while playing for France in UEFA qualifying against Ukraine. The PSG forward had already been managing fitness concerns, which is why he started on the bench.

After coming on in the second half, he was forced to leave with discomfort. PSG later confirmed that he sustained a right hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks.

Doue’s situation was similar. The young French forward also picked up a knock during the international break. Tests revealed a right calf strain, which will keep him out for approximately four weeks. That means PSG will have to start their Champions League campaign without two of their most dangerous offensive options.

Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain with the UEFA Super Cup trophy. (Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

PSG’s lineup vs Atalanta

With both forwards ruled out, Luis Enrique is expected to turn to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu up front alongside Bradley Barcola for today’s game against Atalanta.

As a result, PSG’s starting XI for their Champions League opener is: Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Senny Mayulu, Bradley Barcola.