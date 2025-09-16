Where to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Athletic Club will face off against Arsenal in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Athletic Club and Arsenal square off in a clash of two clubs with lofty ambitions, though they arrive on different paths. Athletic earned their way back into the Champions League after a standout La Liga campaign and have carried that momentum into the new season, fueling excitement among their supporters.

On the other side, Arsenal enter as one of the clear favorites after a strong 2024-25 run that came up short of silverware, making this season’s European push a top priority for the Mikel Arteta’s squad.

When will the Athletic Club vs Arsenal match be played?

Athletic Club play against Arsenal this Tuesday, September 16, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Club – Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Athletic Club vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Athletic Club vs Arsenal in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Athletic Club and Arsenal. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.