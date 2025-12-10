Trending topics:
Where to watch Athletic Club vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Athletic Club will face PSG in the League stage Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesKhvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain

Athletic Club will receive PSG in the league stage Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Athletic Club vs PSG online in the US on Paramount+]

Defending Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain head to the Basque Country looking to reinforce their grip on the group after taking 12 of a possible 15 points and continuing a steady title defense.

PSG understand the importance of securing results on the road, but Athletic Club will be fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive after a slow start that has yielded only four points from five matches, setting the scene for a tense European showdown.

When will the Athletic Club vs PSG match be played?

Athletic Club play against PSG this Wednesday, December 9, in the league stage Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Unai Simon of Athletic Club – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Unai Simon of Athletic Club – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Athletic Club vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Athletic Club vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Athletic Club and PSG. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

