Where to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Athletic Club play against Real Madrid in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid enter this “Old Classic” with major stakes on the line, having surrendered the top spot in La Liga to Barcelona after a 1–1 draw with Girona, and now Kylian Mbappe and company know they can’t afford to slip as they chase a win that would put them back in control.

But standing in their way is an Athletic Club side that’s been unpredictable yet dangerous, fighting to climb into the European qualification race and fully motivated to snatch all three points from one of their longest-standing rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match be played?

Athletic Club take on Real Madrid on Wednesday, December 3, for the Matchday 19 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Nico Williams of Athletic Club – Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Athletic Club and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream.