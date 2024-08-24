Trending topics:
Where to watch Atlas vs Pumas UNAM live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Atlas are set to host Pumas UNAM in a Matchday 5 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Get here all the crucial details, including kickoff time, broadcast information, and streaming options in the USA.

Pumas UNAM forward Jose Caicedo
© IMAGO / Icon SportswirePumas UNAM forward Jose Caicedo

By Leonardo Herrera

Atlas will face off against Pumas UNAM in a highly anticipated Matchday 5 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know, from kickoff times to TV broadcast details and streaming options available throughout the USA.

The battle for a spot in the quarterfinals intensifies as Pumas UNAM and Atlas prepare to clash in a crucial matchup. Pumas, who have racked up 10 points in just four games, are off to a stellar start this season. A win would not only propel them to the top of the standings but also solidify their position.

Atlas, meanwhile, is fighting to secure their place in the quarterfinals. Currently sitting with 8 points, they are on the cusp of the Requalification zone. However, a victory against Pumas could significantly boost their standing, making this match a pivotal moment in their campaign. Both teams know that the three points are critical, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter.

When will the Atlas vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Atlas are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against Pumas UNAM on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, slated for Saturday, August 24th. The much-anticipated clash kicks off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Aldo Rocha of Atlas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Catch every second of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown as Atlas face Pumas UNAM. Stream the thrilling action live nationwide on Fubo (free trial), or tune in to TUDN or Univision for all the coverage.

