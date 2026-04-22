Where to watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Atlas square off against Tigres UANL in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 16 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

With both teams locked on 21 points and fighting near the 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament playoff cut line, Atlas and Tigres UANL square off in a matchup loaded with postseason implications.

Atlas, currently seventh, still control their destiny but likely need to win out, while Tigres know a strong finish could be enough to secure their spot. Expect a high-intensity, playoff-like battle from start to finish—don’t miss it.

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When will the Atlas vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Atlas play against Tigres UANL in the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Wednesday, April 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Camilo Vargas of Atlas – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Atlas and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Univision and TUDN.