Where to watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin live in the USA: 2025 Copa Colombia

Atletico Nacional will face off against Independiente Medellin in a first leg clash of the 2025 Copa Colombia final. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The Copa Colombia final opens with its first leg, delivering a heated rivalry matchup between Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin, two teams that were recently battling at the top of Group A for a place in the league final.

That opportunity slipped away to Junior, making this tournament their best chance to finish the year with a trophy. Nacional arrive after a dominant 6–3 aggregate win over America de Cali, while Independiente advanced by edging Envigado 2–1 on aggregate, setting up a tightly contested and pivotal first leg.

When will the Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin match be played?

Atletico Nacional play against Independiente Medellin on Saturday, December 13, for the first leg of the 2025 Copa Colombia final. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Willian Tesillo of Atletico Nacional – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin in the USA

