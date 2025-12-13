Trending topics:
Where to watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin live in the USA: 2025 Copa Colombia

Atletico Nacional take on Independiente Medellin in the first leg of the 2025 Copa Colombia final. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Camilo Candido of Atletico Nacional
© Miguel Schincariol/Getty ImagesCamilo Candido of Atletico Nacional

Atletico Nacional will face off against Independiente Medellin in a first leg clash of the 2025 Copa Colombia final. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin online in the US on Fanatiz USA]

The Copa Colombia final opens with its first leg, delivering a heated rivalry matchup between Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin, two teams that were recently battling at the top of Group A for a place in the league final.

That opportunity slipped away to Junior, making this tournament their best chance to finish the year with a trophy. Nacional arrive after a dominant 6–3 aggregate win over America de Cali, while Independiente advanced by edging Envigado 2–1 on aggregate, setting up a tightly contested and pivotal first leg.

When will the Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin match be played?

Atletico Nacional play against Independiente Medellin on Saturday, December 13, for the first leg of the 2025 Copa Colombia final. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Willian Tesillo of Atletico Nacional – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Willian Tesillo of Atletico Nacional – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM
CT: 4:00 PM
MT: 3:00 PM
PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Independiente Medellin in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 Copa Colombia clash between Atletico Nacional and Independiente Medellin in the USA. Watch the match on Fanatiz USA.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
