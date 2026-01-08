Phillies secure $11 million deal, sidestep legal issues while Ryne Stanek’s reported pursuit continues

The Philadelphia Phillies have been proactive this offseason, signing key free agents and reuniting with familiar faces from last season. However, they’re still on the hunt to further strengthen their roster, with Ryne Stanek emerging as a potential key acquisition.

In parallel, the Phillies are reportedly finalizing a lucrative $11 million deal with starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo to avoid arbitration, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. This figure stands out as one of the highest arbitration avoidances in the MLB this offseason.

By securing Luzardo, the Phillies sidestep potentially complex legal negotiations, allowing them to shift focus to other roster enhancements like the pursuit of Stanek. There are additional players on their radar for the upcoming season.

With Stanek seemingly a focal point, the Phillies are already strategizing for spring training, integrating both rostered players and promising talent from their minor league system. This proactive approach aims to enhance their competitiveness in pursuit of a World Series title by 2026.

Additional targets on the Phillies’ radar

Despite several signings, the Phillies remain active in the market as reports indicate their continued interest in acquiring high-impact players this offseason.

One addition could involve leveraging resources to bring in Bo Bichette, while also reportedly eyeing Randal Grichuk to add depth and efficiency to the roster cost-effectively.

There remains uncertainty regarding JT Realmuto’s position and the Phillies already sent a warning to the player. While the team has not made a definitive move, rumors suggest that discussions with the player are ongoing.

Phillies’ arbitration-avoidance strategy

In addition to securing Luzardo, the Phillies have reached agreements with several other key players, committing nearly $45 million to avoid arbitration. Here is a summary of these crucial deals:

Jesus Luzardo, LHP: $11.0 million

Alec Bohm, 3B: $10.2 million

Jhoan Duran, RHP: $7.5 million

Bryson Stott, 2B: $5.9 million

Edmundo Sosa, INF: $3.9 million

Brandon Marsh, OF: $5.5 million

Tanner Banks, LHP: $1.2 million

