Where to watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona will face off against Olympiacos in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Barcelona enter this clash looking to regain momentum in the Champions League. After opening with a 2-1 win over Newcastle but then falling 2-1 to PSG, the Catalan side sit on three points and know another slip could complicate their path to the top eight.

Olympiacos, with just one point from their first two matches, are also desperate to turn things around and avoid falling further behind, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown with plenty on the line for both clubs.

When will the Barcelona vs Olympiacos match be played?

Barcelona will face Olympiacos this Tuesday, October 21, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Olympiacos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Olympiacos in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and Olympiacos. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: TUDN, Univision, Amazon Prime Video, ViX and UniMás.