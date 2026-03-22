Where to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will face off against Rayo Vallecano in a Matchday 29 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano online in the US on Fubo]

The race for the top of the table remains firmly in Barcelona’s control after a statement 5–2 win over Sevilla, keeping them four points clear of rivals Real Madrid. With momentum on their side, the Blaugrana understand there’s no room for slip-ups as they look to protect — and potentially widen — that gap depending on Madrid’s results.

Up next is a hungry Rayo Vallecano squad fighting for breathing room in the standings; sitting on 32 points, they hold a six-point cushion above the drop zone and will be desperate to add to it, setting up a matchup where both sides have plenty at stake.

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When will the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match be played?

Barcelona will face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, March 22, for the Matchday 29 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 AM (ET).

Pathe Ciss of Rayo Vallecano – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

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Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.