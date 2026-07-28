What’s the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge format and which players are participating?

Everything you need to know for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, from the format to the players and celebrities participating in the event.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge excitement arrives in Charlotte. Fans can look forward to seeing players like LAFC forward Son Heung-min, Thomas Müller, and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream on the pitch. Joining the stars are high-profile celebrity participants including actor Danny Ramírez and former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Key performers such as FC Cincinnati playmaker Evander and Dallas striker Petar Musa are set to display their refined technical precision during the challenge. Creators like YouTube personality FaZe Rug and Belgian influencer Céline Dept bring extra energy to round out the field.

Competitors will test their abilities under an updated framework designed to show individual skills over running team points. Rather than relying on a cumulative score deciding the entire night, each challenge now crowns its own distinct champion.

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Skills challenge format

The competition kicks off with precision tests including the Shooting Challenge, Passing Challenge, and Goalie Wars. Players rack up points by hitting high-value target zones inside the net before tackling timed distribution drills across the pitch.

Cucho Hernandez during the 2024 All-Star Challenge (Getty Images)

Shooting Challenge: Players test their shooting accuracy by targeting high-value point zones inside the net within a tight 60-second limit.

Players test their shooting accuracy by targeting high-value point zones inside the net within a tight 60-second limit. Goalie Wars: Goalkeepers duel head-to-head in a fast-paced battle where they kick, throw, and punt to score while defending their net.

Goalkeepers duel head-to-head in a fast-paced battle where they kick, throw, and punt to score while defending their net. Crossbar Challenge: Competitors launch direct strikes from the edge of the 18-yard box to hit the crossbar in a test of touch.

Competitors launch direct strikes from the edge of the 18-yard box to hit the crossbar in a test of touch. Passing Challenge: Participants complete precise distribution drills across the pitch aiming for small targets against the clock.

Participants complete precise distribution drills across the pitch aiming for small targets against the clock. MLS vs. LIGA MX Relay Challenge: A timed team race combining elements from all preceding events to decide bragging rights between both leagues.

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Roster and key absences

Noticeably missing from the skill challenge is Lionel Messi, alongside his Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul. Both superstars received an official league exemption to rest after competing through the 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey.

MLS stars: Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Matt Freese (NYCFC), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), Thomas Muller (Vancouver Whitecaps), Petar Musa (FC Dallas), and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC).

LIGA MX stars: Juan Brunetta & Fernando Gorriarán (Tigres UANL), Elías Montiel & Carlos Moreno (CF Pachuca), José Paradela & Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Federico Pereira (Toluca CF), and Javier Ruiz (Club Necaxa).

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MLS NEXT Pro players: Pedro Cruz (Houston Dynamo 2), Will Mackay (Huntsville City FC), and Edouard Nys (North Texas SC).

Celebrities: Danny Ramírez, Céline Dept, FaZe Rug, and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.