Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live in the USA: 2025/2026 Copa del Rey

Atletico Madrid take on Barcelona in the first leg of the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey semifinal. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both television and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford of FC Barcelona

Atletico Madrid will square off against Barcelona in the first leg of the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey semifinal. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

With Real Madrid already eliminated, the Copa del Rey picture has narrowed, and this matchup feels every bit like a final before the final. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid enter as the tournament’s clear front-runners, but only one will advance to the championship stage.

Barça, sitting atop La Liga, earned their place with a hard-fought quarterfinal victory over a resilient Albacete side, while Atletico understand the stakes of the first leg, knowing a strong performance at home could be decisive before the series shifts to Catalonia.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match be played?

Atletico Madrid play against Barcelona in the first leg of the 2025/2026 Copa del Rey semifinal this Thursday, February 12, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Copa del Rey clash between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona live in the United States on ESPN+.

