Premier League legend admits turning down David Beckham before Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi

David Beckham launched the Inter Miami project without fully knowing how far it could go or which players would eventually shape the club’s identity. At the time, few could imagine that Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in soccer history, would end up playing in Miami. Before that historic signing, however, there were other high-profile targets, including a Premier League legend in David Silva.

Former Spain midfielder David Silva revealed that he turned down a move to Inter Miami after leaving Manchester City in 2020. After spending a decade at the Etihad Stadium, Silva considered a move to MLS but ultimately chose to return to LaLiga with Real Sociedad, where he retired in 2023 following an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“I was the first player to receive offers from Inter Miami,” Silva said on the podcast El Camino de Mario. “I met with David Beckham in Manchester, but I told him that I still wanted to compete in Europe. After that, I had many other offers, Japan, Qatar, but in the end I prioritized my personal life and felt ready to keep competing.”

Inter Miami entered the league with several recognizable names who are no longer with the club, including Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro. Silva joining that initial roster would have been historic, but the timing of his career pointed elsewhere. In the years since, MLS has continued to attract players with Premier League pedigrees, like Heung-Min Son, reflecting the league’s growing profile and ambition.

David Silva of Manchester City.

Silva on what makes soccer different in England

A FIFA World Cup champion in 2010 and a European champion in 2008 and 2012 with Spain, Silva spoke proudly about his time in England. When asked whether he would have liked to play for Barcelona, the former Valencia standout acknowledged the appeal but emphasized that joining Manchester City was the best decision of his career.

“I had 10 spectacular years there. The people treated me incredibly well, we won everything, the team kept improving, and then there’s England, which has something different,” Silva explained. “I don’t know exactly what it is, but soccer there is like a religion. It took me a couple of months to adapt because between the World Cup and the holidays, I didn’t have time to train.”

Silva scored 77 goals in 436 appearances for Manchester City and won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and five League Cups during his time at the club. His spell in England was widely considered a resounding success and cemented his legacy as one of the most influential midfielders of his era.

Silva’s time at Real Sociedad

David Silva made 93 official appearances for Real Sociedad between 2020 and 2023, recording seven goals and 18 assists. Over three seasons, he played a central role in helping the club secure three consecutive European qualifications and lift the Copa del Rey title in 2020, which was contested and won in 2021 against Athletic Club. Although an ACL injury forced his retirement in 2023, his impact and leadership restored Real Sociedad to the elite of Spanish soccer.

