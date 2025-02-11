Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia live in the USA: 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina

Boca Juniors will face off against Independiente Rivadavia other in Matchday 5 of the 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina. Fans in the United States can find essential details, including kickoff time and broadcast or streaming options, to watch the match live.

Boca Juniors are looking to bounce back after a tough derby loss to Racing that knocked them out of the qualifying spots for the next round. With plenty of games still ahead, the Xeneizes aim to get back on track with a crucial win against Independiente Rivadavia.

The visitors have had a solid start, not just in terms of points but also in their overall performances. However, facing Boca at La Bombonera presents a much bigger challenge, and the team from Mendoza will need to rise to the occasion.

When will the Boca Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia match be played?

Boca Juniors play against Independiente Rivadavia on Matchday 5 of the Liga Profesional Argentina this Tuesday, February 11, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Exequiel Zeballos of Boca Juniors – Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Boca Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Independiente Rivadavia in the USA

The 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina matchup between Boca Juniors and Independiente Rivadavia will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA.