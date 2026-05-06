Where to watch Botafogo vs Racing Club in the USA: 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Botafogo receive Racing Club in the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

Botafogo will face Racing Club for the Matchday 4 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Botafogo vs Racing Club live in the USA on Fubo]

Racing Club enter this matchup with urgency, sitting on four points from their first three games and needing a win to stay in the hunt and pull level in a tight Group E race that also includes Caracas.

Botafogo, meanwhile, hold control at the top with seven of nine possible points and can nearly lock up a knockout-round spot with another victory, setting up a high-stakes showdown with major implications—don’t miss it.

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When will the Botafogo vs Racing Club match be played?

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana match will be played on Wednesday, May 6, with Botafogo receiving Racing Club Santos the Matchday 4 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Santiago Sosa of Racing Club – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Botafogo vs Racing Club: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Botafogo vs Racing Club in the USA

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana showdown between Botafogo and Racing Club will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.