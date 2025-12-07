Where to watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will face off against Celta de Vigo in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo online in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid enter this matchup under added pressure after Barcelona’s 5–3 win over Betis widened the title race gap to four points, making this Matchday 15’s showdown a must-have opportunity to close the margin to just one.

Kylian Mbappe anchors a Madrid side intent on securing all three points against a struggling Celta de Vigo group that’s collected only 16 points through 14 outings and sits just four points above the drop zone—an urgent reminder that both clubs step in needing a result for very different reasons.

When will the Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo match be played?

Real Madrid play against Celta de Vigo on Sunday, December 7, for the Matchday 15 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.