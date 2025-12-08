Trending topics:
Where to watch Morocco vs Saudi Arabia in the USA: 2025 Arab Cup

Morocco will face Saudi Arabia in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Arab Cup group stage. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Mohamed Kanno of Saudi Arabia
© Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesMohamed Kanno of Saudi Arabia

Morocco face off against Saudi Arabia for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Arab Cup group stage. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Morocco vs Saudi Arabia online in the US on Fubo]

Group B at the 2025 Arab Cup wraps with a pivotal clash between regional powers Saudi Arabia and Morocco, both headed to the next World Cup and carrying high expectations in the tournament.

Saudi Arabia lead the group with six points and needs only a draw to secure the top spot, but Morocco — sitting on four points and still at risk — enters as a legitimate title threat seeking a win that could flip the standings and send them through on their own terms.

When will the Morocco vs Saudi Arabia match be played?

Morocco play against Saudi Arabia this Monday, December 8, in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Arab Cup group stageThe game is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Anas Bach of Marocco – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Morocco vs Saudi Arabia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Morocco vs Saudi Arabia in the USA

Get ready for the 2025 Arab Cup clash between Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Catch all the action live on Fubo. Other options: beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz.

Leonardo Herrera
