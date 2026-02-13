Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano

Brazil U20 will square off against Argentina U20 for the Matchday 5 of the 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano group stage. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

The group stage wraps with its marquee showdown, a rivalry that instantly grabbed headlines the moment the draw was announced, as Brazil and Argentina meet in what feels like a final before the knockout rounds even begin.

Pride and first place are both on the line, raising the stakes in a matchup that rarely disappoints and consistently delivers drama, intensity, and elite-level play. No matter the setting or standings, Brazil vs Argentina is appointment viewing, and this clash promises a fitting, high-energy finish to the group stage for women’s soccer fans.

When will the Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 match be played?

Brazil U20 face Argentina U20 in the Matchday 5 of the 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano this Friday, February 13, with kickoff set for 4:00 PM (ET).

Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 in the USA

Catch this 2026 CONMEBOL U20 Women’s Sudamericano clash between Brazil U20 and Argentina U20 live in the United States on ViX.