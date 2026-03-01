Where to watch Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Belize U20 will face off against El Salvador U20 for the Matchday 4 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20 live in the USA on Fubo]

El Salvador U20 and Belize U20 meet in a matchup that highlights some of the brightest young talent in CONCACAF, a tournament known for unveiling the region’s future stars. El Salvador, chasing long-term World Cup aspirations at the senior level.

They opened with an impressive 3-0 win over French Guiana and will look to build on that momentum, while Belize hopes this generation can spark success both in this competition and for the national team’s future, setting up an intriguing clash with plenty at stake.

When will the Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20 match be played?

Belize U20 will play against El Salvador U20 in the Matchday 4 of the 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship this Sunday, March 1, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM (ET).

Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Belize U20 vs El Salvador U20 in the USA

Catch this 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship clash between Belize U20 and El Salvador U20 live in the United States on Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, FOX One.