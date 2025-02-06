Where to watch Cavalry vs Pumas UNAM live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Cavalry will face off against Pumas UNAM in the first leg of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Get here all the key details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a range of streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Cavalry vs Pumas UNAM live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The tournament kicks off with Pumas UNAM, one of the top contenders to make a deep run, backed by their reputation in Liga MX, one of the most competitive leagues in Concacaf, and their strong start to the competition. However, the unpredictability of soccer keeps the outcome far from certain.

Cavalry FC, sitting second in the Canadian Premier League, is eager to pull off an upset. They recognize that while Pumas have a good early on, they’ve also shown some vulnerabilities that could be exploited in a potential knockout.

When will the Cavalry vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Cavalry and Pumas UNAM be played this Thursday, February 6 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Players of Pumas UNAM pose for the team photo – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Cavalry vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Cavalry vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Cavalry and Pumas UNAM willbe broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, DirecTV Stream.