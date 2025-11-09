Where to watch Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Celta de Vigo will play against Barcelona in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Barcelona enter a pivotal matchup as they push to keep pace in the race for the top of the La Liga table. With Real Madrid surging, the pressure is mounting on the Blaugrana, who look to build on their convincing 3-1 win over Elche.

Their next test comes against a Celta de Vigo side fighting to steer clear of the relegation zone after a much-needed 2-1 victory over Levante, making this clash a high-stakes battle for both clubs.

When will the Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona match be played?

Celta de Vigo take on Barcelona on Sunday, November 9, for the Matchday 12 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Celta de Vigo and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream.