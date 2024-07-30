Charlotte face Cruz Azul in a pivotal Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Charlotte take on Cruz Azul in a crucial Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Soccer enthusiasts across the country should gear up for an electrifying encounter, with all the key information—kickoff times and streaming options—readily available for fans eager to catch every moment of the action.

[Watch Charlotte vs Cruz Azul live in the USA on Apple TV]

In a thrilling opening clash of Group 4 in the East Zone of the Leagues Cup, Philadelphia Union edged out Charlotte FC with a narrow 1-0 victory, underscoring the fierce competitiveness of this group stage. The result puts Charlotte FC in a must-win situation to stay in contention, setting up an intriguing scenario for their next matchup.

Charlotte FC‘s path to redemption won’t be straightforward, as they’ll face off against Cruz Azul, one of the top contenders from Liga MX and a strong favorite for the Leagues Cup title. Cruz Azul enters the tournament with high expectations, but they’ll need to deliver on their promise in their debut game to solidify their status as tournament frontrunners.

When will the Charlotte vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Charlotte take on Cruz Azul in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Tuesday, July 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Charlotte vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Charlotte vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Get ready for a high-octane clash as Charlotte FC squares off against Cruz Azul in the 2024 Leagues Cup! This thrilling encounter promises to deliver top-tier soccer action, and you can catch every moment live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.