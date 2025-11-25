Why is Raphinha not starting today for Barcelona vs Chelsea on Matchday 5 of 2025-26 Champions League?

Barcelona are gearing up to face Chelsea in a highly anticipated Champions League Matchday 5 clash, with fans eager to see Raphinha back in action. However, the Brazilian winger will not be in the starting lineup against the English side, as he is still in the recovery phase following an injury. Having made a brief nine-minute appearance against Athletic Bilbao over the weekend, the decision reflects caution on Barcelona’s part in managing his return to full fitness.

This highly anticipated matchup between two of the Champions League‘s premier teams has fans on the edge of their seats, eager to witness a goal-fest at Stamford Bridge. This iconic venue has previously played host to some of the most memorable episodes in the storied rivalry between Barcelona and Chelsea, setting a high bar for tonight’s contest.

With both clubs in differing circumstances since their last encounter, this clash offers more than just a win. The victor stands to gain crucial momentum in the standings, securing a coveted direct spot in the Round of 16, as both teams aim to reclaim their dominance in European football.

As the fixture approaches, both squads will deploy their full arsenal, fully aware that the significance of this game extends beyond mere victory. For them, it’s not only about advancing; it’s also about preserving the honor entrenched in the history of this rivalry.

Raphinha’s performance this season

The Brazilian sensation, Raphinha, has made eight appearances this season, featuring seven times in La Liga and once in the Champions League. Although he could make an appearance today against Chelsea, he has missed several matches this season due to a hamstring injury.

During these eight appearances, Raphinha has netted three goals and provided two assists in the 483 minutes played across both competitions. He has also received two yellow cards.

Now, the Brazilian winger has another chance to make his mark in the Champions League as Barcelona takes on Chelsea. In this critical match, his influence could be pivotal in securing a triumph for the Spanish side over their English opponents.