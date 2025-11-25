Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Chelsea are hosting Barcelona at Stamford Bridge tonight for Matchday 5 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League in an important duel for both teams, who are fighting to stay close to the group leaders.

Chelsea sit in 12th place in the standings with 7 points, having achieved two victories, one draw, and one defeat. They surprisingly drew 2-2 with Qarabag on the road in the last Champions League fixture but enter tonight having won 2-0 against Burnley in the league last weekend.

On the LaLiga side, Barcelona also have 7 points and sit below their opponents in 13th place, after two wins, one draw, and one loss. The Spanish team also drew in the last Champions League fixture, finishing 3-3 with Club Brugge, but they enter tonight after a dominant 4-0 victory over Athletic Club in the league.

This is a critical match for both teams as they currently trail Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Inter Milan—who are all on 12 points and remain undefeated—by five points.