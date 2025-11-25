Trending topics:
Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League

Chelsea face Barcelona on Matchday 5 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League in a massive match. Stay here to receive all the minute-by-minute updates of this contest!

By Gianni Taina

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona.
© Getty ImagesEnzo Fernandez of Chelsea and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona.

Chelsea are hosting Barcelona at Stamford Bridge tonight for Matchday 5 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League in an important duel for both teams, who are fighting to stay close to the group leaders.

Chelsea sit in 12th place in the standings with 7 points, having achieved two victories, one draw, and one defeat. They surprisingly drew 2-2 with Qarabag on the road in the last Champions League fixture but enter tonight having won 2-0 against Burnley in the league last weekend.

On the LaLiga side, Barcelona also have 7 points and sit below their opponents in 13th place, after two wins, one draw, and one loss. The Spanish team also drew in the last Champions League fixture, finishing 3-3 with Club Brugge, but they enter tonight after a dominant 4-0 victory over Athletic Club in the league.

This is a critical match for both teams as they currently trail Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Inter Milan—who are all on 12 points and remain undefeated—by five points.

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Chelsea and Barcelona will kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Paramount+ will be the option to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona in the USA. Another option: ViX.

Chelsea and Barcelona clash in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League!

Welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 5 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, where Chelsea face Barcelona!

The match is set to take place at Stamford Bridge in London in a crucial match for both teams.

Stay with us for live, minute-by-minute updates — you won’t want to miss a single moment of this exciting matchup!

