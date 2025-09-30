Where to watch Chelsea vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Chelsea and Benfica will square off in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Chelsea vs Benfica online in the US on Paramount+]

Chelsea and Benfica face in one of the most intriguing clashes of Champions League Matchday 2, with both sides desperate to recover from rough starts. The Blues opened their campaign with a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich and now return to Stamford Bridge eager to make a statement in front of their home fans.

Benfica, on the other hand, endured an even tougher setback, suffering a shocking 3-2 defeat to Qarabag that has left them under pressure early in the group stage. With both clubs fighting to stay in contention for a spot in the next round, this matchup carries massive stakes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Chelsea vs Benfica match be played?

Chelsea face of against Benfica this Tuesday, September 30, in the league stage Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of SL Benfica – Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Benfica in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Chelsea and Benfica. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.