Where to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Chelsea and Morecambe will square off in the third round of the 2024/2025 FA Cup. Here you’ll find out all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and the various streaming options available for fans in the United States.

Chelsea’s season has been a tale of ups and downs, starting with underwhelming performances before finding form and climbing within striking distance of Premier League leaders Liverpool. However, their momentum stalled with two defeats and two draws to close the year, raising questions about their consistency.

Now, they’re looking to reset with a strong start in the FA Cup, where they aim to make a deep run. Their first test comes against Morecambe, a League Two side battling relegation, who will be eager to pull off an upset against a Chelsea squad heavily favored to advance.

When will the Chelsea vs Morecambe match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup third round between Chelsea and Morecambe will be played this Saturday, January 11 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Chelsea vs Morecambe: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Morecambe in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Chelsea and Morecambe will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.