Where to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Chelsea will take on Port Vale in the 2025/26 FA Cup quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

With a semifinal berth on the line, Chelsea turn to the FA Cup as their clearest path to silverware following a disappointing UEFA Champions League exit and an inconsistent Premier League run.

Standing in their way are Port Vale, a League One side battling near the bottom of the table but eager to chase a season-defining upset in a true David vs. Goliath matchup. .

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When will the Chelsea vs Port Vale match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup quarterfinals between Chelsea and Port Vale will be played this Saturday, April 4 at 12:15 PM (ET).

Pedro Neto of Chelsea – Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chelsea vs Port Vale: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:15 PM

CT: 11:15 AM

MT: 10:15 AM

PT: 9:15 AM

How to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale in the USA

This FA Cup game between Chelsea and Port Vale will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.