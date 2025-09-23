Where to watch Chivas vs Necaxa live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Chivas will face off against Necaxa in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 10 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Chivas vs Necaxa online in the US on Fubo]

Chivas’ recent signs of improvement came crashing down with a humbling 3-0 loss to Toluca on Matchday 9, a setback that pushed them further from the playoff picture. Still, their postseason hopes remain alive, but victories are now essential to stay in the hunt.

Next up for them is a crucial showdown with Necaxa, who sit just one point ahead of Chivas in the table, making this clash a pivotal opportunity for either side to move closer to the final playoff spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Chivas vs Necaxa match be played?

Chivas play against Necaxa in the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Tuesday, September 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:05 PM (ET).

Agustin Palavecino of Necaxa – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Advertisement

Chivas vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Necaxa in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Chivas and Necaxa will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.