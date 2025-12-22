Where to watch Washington State vs Utah State live in the USA: 2025 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Washington State will square off with Utah State inthe 2025 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

Utah State’s focus is firmly on the present as it looks to secure its first winning season since 2021 under first-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who has stabilized the program despite late-game miscues that limited its progress.

The Aggies bring sideline continuity into this matchup, while Washington State is navigating transition after Jimmy Rogers’ departure and aiming to reach a winning record before incoming head coach Kirby Moore takes over, setting up an urgency-filled showdown with plenty on the line that fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Washington State vs Utah State match be played?

Washington State face Utah State in the 2025 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl this Monday, December 22, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM (ET).

Bryson Barnes of the Utah State Aggies – Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Washington State vs Utah State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Washington State vs Utah State in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025 college football showdown between Washington State and Utah State, streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ESPN.