Atletico San Luis take on Club America in the opening Matchday of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Don’t miss a moment of the action—here's everything you need to know to catch the game live in the USA.

Atletico San Luis will square off against Club America in the of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 season. Don’t miss a moment of the action as these two teams collide on Matchday 1. Here’s your complete guide to the showdown: find out the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream the match live from the USA.

Club America, the reigning Supercopa MX champions and heavy favorites to win the Apertura, are poised to continue their dominance in Liga MX. “Las Aguilas” had a stellar last season and are eager to add another trophy to their impressive collection. As they kick off their campaign, nothing less than a debut victory will satisfy their high ambitions.

Their first test comes against Atletico San Luis, a team that had a disappointing last season, failing to qualify for the Clausura 2024 postseason. Determined to change their fortunes this year, Atletico San Luis see this match as the perfect opportunity to make a statement by toppling the champions.

When will the Atletico San Luis vs Club America match be played?

Atletico San Luis will kick off their Liga MX Apertura 2024 campaign against Club America this Saturday, July 6, with the match slated to start at 7:00 PM (ET).

Juan Sanabria of San Luis – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Atletico San Luis vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Club America in the USA

Tune in live on ViX in the United States for the showdown in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 between Atletico San Luis and Club America.