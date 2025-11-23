Where to watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Cincinnati and Inter Miami will face each other in the 2025 MLS conference semifinals. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

Inter Miami head into a pivotal showdown with their title ambitions back in sharp focus after last year’s early stumble, and this time they’ve pushed through the opening round with confidence as Lionel Messi leads a group intent on making a deep run.

The challenge ahead is stiff: FC Cincinnati, matching Miami’s 65-point haul from the regular season and fresh off a gritty win over the Columbus Crew, arrive as one of the league’s toughest contenders and a legitimate threat to derail Miami’s push for silverware.

When will the Cincinnati vs Inter Miami match be played?

Cincinnati will take on Inter Miami this Sunday, November 23, in the 2025 MLS conference semifinals, with kickoff scheduled for 5:10 PM (ET).

Pavel Bucha of FC Cincinnati – Chris Carter/Getty Images

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:10 PM

CT: 4:10 PM

MT: 3:10 PM

PT: 2:10 PM

How to watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Cincinnati and Inter Miami live in the USA.