FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Lionel Messi continues quest for 2025 MLS Cup title

FC Cincinnati face Inter Miami in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal, a clash shaped by two high-powered attacks and the presence of Lionel Messi. Inter Miami arrive with their superstar in peak scoring form, while Cincinnati look to impose their structure and home advantage at TQL Stadium. With both teams coming through turbulent best-of-three rounds, this matchup promises urgency, intensity, and elite talent on full display.

Cincinnati earned their spot after a dramatic series against Columbus. They opened with a controlled 1-0 win, were then stunned 4-0 in the second game, and ultimately secured passage with a composed 2-1 victory on Nov. 8. At the center of their campaign has been Evander, who has delivered a standout season with 18 goals and 14 assists—an exceptional 32 goal contributions that make him the heart of Cincinnati’s attack.

Inter Miami arrive with equal momentum, driven by Lionel Messi’s remarkable output at age 38. Against Nashville, Messi scored a brace in the first match, produced the lone goal in the second, and struck another brace in a dominant 4-0 performance to close out the series.