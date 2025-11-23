Trending topics:
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time and how to watch! Lionel Messi continues quest for 2025 MLS Cup title

FC Cincinnati face Inter Miami in this 2025 MLS Cup showdown as Lionel Messi and Miami continue their push toward the title. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF
© Rich Storry / Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF

FC Cincinnati face Inter Miami in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal, a clash shaped by two high-powered attacks and the presence of Lionel Messi. Inter Miami arrive with their superstar in peak scoring form, while Cincinnati look to impose their structure and home advantage at TQL Stadium. With both teams coming through turbulent best-of-three rounds, this matchup promises urgency, intensity, and elite talent on full display.

Cincinnati earned their spot after a dramatic series against Columbus. They opened with a controlled 1-0 win, were then stunned 4-0 in the second game, and ultimately secured passage with a composed 2-1 victory on Nov. 8. At the center of their campaign has been Evander, who has delivered a standout season with 18 goals and 14 assists—an exceptional 32 goal contributions that make him the heart of Cincinnati’s attack.

Inter Miami arrive with equal momentum, driven by Lionel Messi’s remarkable output at age 38. Against Nashville, Messi scored a brace in the first match, produced the lone goal in the second, and struck another brace in a dominant 4-0 performance to close out the series.

Start time and how to watch

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami will get underway at 3:00 PM ET (PT:2:10 PM)

Watch this  MLS Eastern Conference semifinal match between Cincinnati and Inter Miami live in the USA on MLS League Pass on Apple TV

FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami clash in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal

Welcome to our live blog of this MLS Eastern Conference semifinal at TQL Stadium, where FC Cincinnati host Inter Miami in a high-pressure postseason showdown. Messi and Miami arrive after advancing past Nashville in the best-of-three round, while Cincinnati come into this match with momentum after eliminating Columbus.

Stay with us for key information, fun notes, and minute-by-minute updates as Cincinnati and Miami battle for a spot in the MLS Eastern Conference final this Sunday!

