Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Inter Miami are on the verge of reaching the conference finals in MLS, with Lionel Messi emerging as a crucial force in the squad. Demonstrating exceptional performance and a relentless drive to lead the team to a league title, Inter Miami is set to face off against FC Cincinnati. Anticipation is high regarding today’s outcome.

Lionel Messi is anticipated to play for Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati in today’s crucial matchup, following an injury report indicating that only David Ruiz will be sidelined for the conference semifinal clash.

Contributing five of the nine goals in the preceding round against Nashville, Messi has shown an unyielding desire to secure the title this season. His presence on the field is expected to significantly impact Inter Miami‘s performance, either through goals or assists, as they face a determined Cincinnati team looking to derail Miami’s championship aspirations.

Cincinnati are set to field a full-strength lineup, featuring key players like Brenner Souza-Da-Silva, whose two decisive goals catapulted Cincinnati into this stage against Inter Miami.

Inter Miami’s predicted lineup

With Messi slated to participate in today’s game, head coach Javier Mascherano is also likely to consider Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, alongside the Argentine superstar, for this crucial encounter in the MLS against Cincinnati.

Here is the predicted lineup for Inter Miami:

Goalkeeper: Novo

Defenders: Weigandt, Falcon, Allen, Alba

Midfielders: Busquets, De Paul, Allende, Rodriguez

Forwards: Suarez, Silvetti