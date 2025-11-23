Trending topics:
MLS

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Inter Miami continues to make waves in the MLS with Lionel Messi as one of the marquee names on their roster. Today, as they face off against FC Cincinnati, the fan base eagerly anticipates the prospect of seeing him take the field.

By Santiago Tovar

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball.

Inter Miami are on the verge of reaching the conference finals in MLS, with Lionel Messi emerging as a crucial force in the squad. Demonstrating exceptional performance and a relentless drive to lead the team to a league title, Inter Miami is set to face off against FC Cincinnati. Anticipation is high regarding today’s outcome.

Lionel Messi is anticipated to play for Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati in today’s crucial matchup, following an injury report indicating that only David Ruiz will be sidelined for the conference semifinal clash.

Contributing five of the nine goals in the preceding round against Nashville, Messi has shown an unyielding desire to secure the title this season. His presence on the field is expected to significantly impact Inter Miami‘s performance, either through goals or assists, as they face a determined Cincinnati team looking to derail Miami’s championship aspirations.

Cincinnati are set to field a full-strength lineup, featuring key players like Brenner Souza-Da-Silva, whose two decisive goals catapulted Cincinnati into this stage against Inter Miami.

Inter Miami’s predicted lineup

With Messi slated to participate in today’s game, head coach Javier Mascherano is also likely to consider Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, alongside the Argentine superstar, for this crucial encounter in the MLS against Cincinnati.

Barcelona fans praise Lionel Messi during Camp Nou reopening amid growing return rumors

Here is the predicted lineup for Inter Miami:

  • Goalkeeper: Novo
  • Defenders: Weigandt, Falcon, Allen, Alba
  • Midfielders: Busquets, De Paul, Allende, Rodriguez
  • Forwards: Suarez, Silvetti
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
