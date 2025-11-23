What happens if Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs FC Cincinnati today in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face a formidable challenge in the MLS Cup, as they aim to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals this season. Following Messi’s stellar performance against Nashville in the previous round, they now prepare for a pivotal showdown against FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami enters this contest buoyed by their impressive victory over Nashville, having netted a total of nine goals across the series, with Messi contributing five of them. His influence on the pitch is crucial to Miami’s chances of advancing to the next stage of the MLS Cup.

Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets are potential key figures for Miami as they rely on their squad’s talent in this crucial match, scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET kickoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conversely, FC Cincinnati is well aware of the formidable task ahead. They are placing their hopes in key talents such as Brenner Souza Da Silva, Samuel Gidi, and Evander to rise to the occasion.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

What happens if Messi’s Inter Miami win?

If Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami triumphs over FC Cincinnati, they will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. As this stage requires teams to compete in single-elimination matches to progress, only the outcome matters, making a victory imperative.

Advertisement

see also Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

In the Eastern Conference Finals, should Miami succeed, they will face the winner of the clash between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC, whose match follows Miami’s.

Advertisement

What happens if Messi’s Inter Miami draw?

If Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami draws against FC Cincinnati, the match will proceed to extra time, consisting of two 15-minute halves. If the deadlock persist, a penalty shootout will determine which team advances.

What happens if Messi’s Inter Miami lose?

If Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fall to FC Cincinnati, their MLS Cup journey will end. Such a result would mark another year without the iconic title in U.S. soccer for Messi and his fellow stars.

Advertisement