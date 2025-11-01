Where to watch Club America vs Club Leon live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Club America and Club Leon will face each other in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 16 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Liga MX regular season is heading toward a dramatic finish as teams battle for quarterfinal and play-in spots, and Club America remains firmly in the mix. Sitting fourth with 31 points, Las Aguilas are targeting back-to-back wins to climb into first place and finish the campaign strong.

Their next challenge comes against Club Leon, a side still clinging to postseason hopes but in desperate need of points. Leon will be eager to make a statement against one of Mexico’s powerhouses, adding even more intensity to an already high-stakes matchup.

When will the Club America vs Club Leon match be played?

Club America play against Club Leon in the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, November 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:10 PM (ET).

James Rodriguez of Leon – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Club America vs Club Leon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Club America vs Club Leon in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Club Leon will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.