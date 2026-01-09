Trending topics:
Where to watch Tijuana vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Tijuana receive Club America for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jonathan dos Santos of Club America
© Jason Mowry/Getty ImagesJonathan dos Santos of Club America

One of the tournament's top contenders is set to kick off its latest run, as Club America start the campaign with championship ambitions firmly in place. Las Aguilas are looking to bounce back from an Apertura quarterfinal exit against Monterrey and make an early statement, though the challenge won't be simple.

[Watch Tijuana vs Club America online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

One of the tournament’s top contenders is set to kick off its latest run, as Club America start the campaign with championship ambitions firmly in place. Las Aguilas are looking to bounce back from an Apertura quarterfinal exit against Monterrey and make an early statement, though the challenge won’t be simple.

The path in this Apertura 2026 for America will start against Tijuana, a squad eager to respond after a Clausura 2025 quarterfinal elimination at the hands of Tigres, setting up a competitive matchup to open the tournament.

When will the Tijuana vs Club America match be played?

Tijuana take on Club America in the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Friday, January 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Gilberto Mora of Tijuana – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Gilberto Mora of Tijuana – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Tijuana vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Tijuana and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: TUDN.

