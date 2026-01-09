Where to watch Tijuana vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Tijuana will face off against Club America in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 1 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

One of the tournament’s top contenders is set to kick off its latest run, as Club America start the campaign with championship ambitions firmly in place. Las Aguilas are looking to bounce back from an Apertura quarterfinal exit against Monterrey and make an early statement, though the challenge won’t be simple.

The path in this Apertura 2026 for America will start against Tijuana, a squad eager to respond after a Clausura 2025 quarterfinal elimination at the hands of Tigres, setting up a competitive matchup to open the tournament.

When will the Tijuana vs Club America match be played?

Tijuana take on Club America in the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Friday, January 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Gilberto Mora of Tijuana – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Tijuana vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Tijuana and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: TUDN.