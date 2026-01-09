NY Yankees reportedly have latest offer rejected as unsatisfactory from Cody Bellinger, eye another free agent

The ongoing saga between Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees continues to stretch on, with no clear path toward an agreement. The Yankees remain active in negotiations, but their offers have yet to meet the parameters demanded by the MLB free agent. As talks linger without progress, the organization is already preparing a contingency plan that involves another star on the free agent market.

The Yankees’ latest offer to Bellinger exceeds $30 million in average annual value, but contract length remains the central issue. According to Brendan Kuty, Bellinger and his camp are seeking a seven-year deal, while the Yankees are not aligned with that vision. As a result, both sides remain far apart, signaling that negotiations are still stalled.

With that uncertainty, the Yankees are now turning attention toward Bo Bichette as a potential alternative. That pursuit is far from simple, as multiple teams are involved in the race. In the broader chase for the two-time All-Star, an unexpected contender has emerged, and the longtime Toronto Blue Jays player could eventually take his talents to the AL West.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Erik Kratz, speaking on Foul Territory, identified the Angels as a possible destination for Bichette. “The Angels could be a sleeper team for Bo Bichette,” Kratz said. For now, the situation remains fluid, but the market around Bichette appears to be accelerating as teams look for clarity.

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a three-run home run.

Advertisement

Other teams showing interest in Bellinger

Jon Heyman adds that Bellinger continues to attract interest from several clubs, including the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the Yankees evaluate broader lineup upgrades, Bichette has solidified himself as a legitimate alternative option as discussions with Bellinger continue to drag on.

Advertisement

see also MLB insider reveals why the Yankees backed off a pursuit of Tarik Skubal

The Yankees continue making moves

As the Bellinger situation remains unresolved, the Yankees are still active on other fronts. According to Bryan Hoch, the Yankees claimed right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort off waivers from the Houston Astros. The veteran arm adds depth to the bullpen after a season in which he posted career highs in games, innings, and strikeouts.

Advertisement

Ort recorded a 2.55 ERA across 22 appearances in the second half of 2024, showing improved usage and efficiency. However, during the 2025 MLB season, he finished with a 4.89 ERA before his campaign ended prematurely due to an elbow injury.