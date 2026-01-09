Andy Reid gave a new update on Patrick Mahomes and his knee injury with the Kansas City Chiefs. The head coach was very optimistic heading into the 2026 season, as he stated that the star quarterback has gotten off to a very good start in his recovery process.

“He’s doing great for just being three weeks out or so. He’ll go ahead and most likely stay up here for the majority of the time rehabbing. He’s been just in there grinding. I mean, that’s what I can tell you. I think that will just continue until we get started again. Not that he won’t take a break here or there, but right now he’s in that early process where you got to really hit it hard. It’s not necessarily a fun thing to do every day.”

Mahomes was injured in the Week 14 game against the Chargers while he was leading a late epic comeback to keep the Chiefs’ Super Bowl hopes alive. Gardner Minshew took his place but was unable to secure the win, and as a result, they were eliminated from the playoffs.

Will Patrick Mahomes play in 2026?

Yes. Patrick Mahomes is expected to play in 2026, as his estimated recovery time is nine months. That puts him in position to be ready right at the start of next season.

What is Patrick Mahomes’ injury?

Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The positive news, according to Andy Reid, is that the quarterback began rehabilitation immediately, since the first few weeks are crucial for shortening the recovery time. “The important thing is that you show up and you keep coming back for more. He’s been doing that.”

