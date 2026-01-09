Trending topics:
Browns could steal Justin Herbert’s key Chargers coach to lead Shedeur Sanders as head coach

The Cleveland Browns are looking for a new head coach as Shedeur Sanders prepares for his sophomore season. It seems like they could try to poach a key figure from Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers.

By Bruno Milano

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.
© Jason Miller/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are trying to start a new, exciting era with Shedeur Sanders entering into his second year in the NFL. The team has a head coaching vacancy, and its looking at a key figure on the Los Angels Chargers as they and Justin Herbert prepare for a playoff battle.

According to multiple reports, the Browns asked permission to interview Jesse Minter, Chargers current defensive coordinator, for their head coaching vacancy. Minter has found incredible success under Jim Harbaugh.

While the HC designs great plays for Justin Herbert, Minter has made this Chargers defense one of the best units in the NFL. Still, the Ravens could also lose a coach to the Browns, as Minter is not the only candidate.

While not the only candidate, Minter is the most intriguing one

Minter has the Chargers as the fifth-best total defense, fifth-best passing defense, eighth-best rushing defense, and ninth-best scoring defense. Overall, Minter has made an elite unit shine in this year. Minter became the team’s defensive coordinator back in 2024.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers

Minter also worked with Harbaugh at Michigan, also as DC. They won the Natty together, and even served as the interim head coach while Harbaugh served a suspension. Minter won that game. At 42 years old, he is one of the biggest head coaching prospects in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders sends clear message to Browns about QB1 battle heading into next NFL season

The Browns need to get this hire right

The Browns fired Kevin Stefanski, and the decision was the right one. It seems like both parties were done with each other. However, he is a two-time Coach of the Year, and that is hard to replace, especially on the Browns franchise.

Not only have the Browns not been good for many years, but they need a top coach to help develop Shedeur Sanders as well. It’s more than just a head coach job, it’s a developing matter and a rebuild all at once.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
