Jake Paul fires backs after Tommy Fury's rematch proposal on social media

Tommy Fury has set his sights on a rematch with Jake Paul. Fury defeated Paul by split decision in 2023, handing the YouTuber-turned-boxer the only loss of his boxing career so far. In a video posted to his social media, Fury addressed speculation about his willingness to step back into the ring with Paul.

“I just woke up and seen Logan Paul talk on his podcast yet again about how I don’t want to fight Jake and that I’m running scared,” Fury said. “I beat you once already, I handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square. I can give you a second loss, that’s not a problem, but let’s talk some serious numbers. If you want to get in touch, you know where I am.”

Paul fired back on X (formerly Twitter), dismissing Fury’s callout and questioning his credibility. “What an absolute muppet. Buddy, you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility. I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN and still can’t call a shot without your dad GTFOH,” Paul wrote.

Jake Paul’s post on X

While Fury has signaled interest in settling the score, Paul appears to have other priorities. The social media star, now 11-1 as a professional boxer, is focused on high-profile bouts, including a potential clash with Canelo Alvarez, after he defeated Mike Tyson in a controversial fight back in November.

Jake Paul vs Canelo Alvarez: A possibility?

Paul recently reiterated his ambition to fight Alvarez, viewing the matchup as a defining moment in his boxing career. “It’s Canelo. This moment will prove I’m the face of boxing… Canelo is on his way out. He’s going to want a payday, and I want to show the world all the stuff I’ve been talking about beating Canelo is actually true,” Paul said, according to The Mirror.

Speaking on The Full Send Podcast, Alvarez acknowledged the possibility of a future fight with Paul but included a caveat. “When I’m done with boxing at the highest level, why not? Yeah, maybe,” Canelo said. “I think it could be a good fight.”

Paul’s resume includes victories over Tyson, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. While his loss to Fury remains a blemish, the YouTuber appears more focused on more demanding opportunities than revisiting past setbacks.