South American U20 Championship

Where to watch Colombia U20 vs Ecuador U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Colombia U20 play against Ecuador U20 in Matchday 3 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. Discover the kickoff times and how to watch the action live on TV or via streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

A fan of Colombia shows a Colombian flag
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesA fan of Colombia shows a Colombian flag

Colombia U20 will face off against Ecuador U20 in Matchday 3 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States, including kickoff times and details on how to watch the match live on TV or streaming platforms.

The upcoming clash carries high stakes for both teams. Colombia opened their tournament campaign with a 1-1 draw, a result that reflected the mutual respect for each side’s potential. However, in a competition of this caliber, every match is critical, and securing a win is vital to keeping qualification hopes alive.

Colombia are determined to claim their first three points. Ecuador, coming off a 2-1 victory over Bolivia, face a tougher challenge this time. Fully aware that another win would edge them closer to qualification, they are prepared to give everything to overcome one of the tournament favorites.

When will the Colombia U20 vs Ecuador U20 match be played?

Colombia U20 will take on Ecuador U20 on Tuesday, January 28, in Matchday 3 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM (ET).

Fans hold a flag of Ecuador – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Colombia U20 vs Ecuador U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Colombia U20 vs Ecuador U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 South American U20 Championship clash between Colombia U20 and Ecuador U20, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

