Bill Belichick delivers final answer to Giants, NFL teams on possible 2026 return

The New York Giants, along with several other NFL teams, will have a new head coach in 2026. Rumors had pointed to Bill Belichick as a top candidate, and now the six-time Super Bowl champion has made his final decision regarding a potential comeback.

Bill Belichick’s debut season with the UNC Tar Heels did not go as expected. As a result, speculation grew that he could be interested in returning to the NFL in 2026. However, as of now, there appears to be no real chance of him making a return to the league.

“Nothing’s changed,” Belichick said on the Let’s Go! podcast about his return to the NFL. “I’m where I was a month ago. I’m here at North Carolina. I really appreciate the love and support that we’ve gotten from the community down here, from the school, from Chancellor Roberts, the ADs, Bubba Cunningham, Steve Newmark, working with Mike Lombardi and our staff here. We’re building a good program and I’m excited about the direction we’re headed in.”

What would make Bill Belichick return to the NFL?

When Bill Belichick took over as head coach at North Carolina, he explained that the role represented an intriguing challenge within a solid program where he could test himself in a new environment.

That same mindset could eventually draw him back to the NFL. Like most coaches, Belichick would likely want a situation with fewer obstacles—one featuring a strong roster, healthy salary-cap flexibility, and a front office that allows him to work without interference.

At the moment, several teams are expected to be in the market for a new head coach, including the Giants, Raiders, Cardinals, and Browns, among others. Still, it appears the Giants and Raiders would have been the most realistic fits for Belichick.

While reports suggest the Giants have already made their decision about Belichick, it remains unclear whether Las Vegas could have serious interest. According to reports, Tom Brady will play a key role in selecting the Raiders’ next head coach following Pete Carroll’s dismissal, and his relationship with Belichick could have made a return to the NFL easier.

Can the Falcons make up for their mistake?

When Bill Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons interviewed him for their head coaching position. Ultimately, the NFC South franchise chose Raheem Morris, who is no longer with the team.

Many fans believe the Falcons made a mistake by passing on Belichick. Now, with the head coaching job open once again, questions have emerged about whether Atlanta could attempt to target Belichick for a second time.

