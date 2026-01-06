The objective is clear for the New York Mets: Strengthen their roster to make a significant comeback next season. With several star players already on the team, the Mets are reportedly determined to enhance their performance in 2026. Rumors are circulating about their intent to acquire one of two prominent MLB free agents.

Amidst a flurry of signings by other franchises, the Mets are seen as a likely destination for either Ranger Suarez or Framber Valdez. “With the Mets still seeking reinforcements for their rotation, it seems inevitable they’ll secure one of these two,” reported ESPN’s Buster Olney.

The potential addition of a new pitching talent could significantly boost the Mets’ lineup, complementing their star player Juan Soto. On one hand, they could benefit from Suarez’s seasoned experience on the mound; on the other, Valdez’s tenacity presents a compelling option.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regardless of which player joins the roster, Mets fans are eager to place their trust in the organization. The right mix of players in key positions might transform the team’s playing dynamics. For the upcoming season, securing top talent is crucial for the Mets if they hope to avoid setbacks in 2026.

Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros pitches.

Advertisement

Suarez and Valdez’s stats from the previous regular season

Venezuelan pitcher Ranger Suarez, who played with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, delivered a stellar performance in 2025. He posted an impressive ERA of 3.20, ranking among the top 10 in the National League (minimum 150 innings pitched). Additionally, he notched 151 strikeouts, setting a career high and averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets may have a way to snatch Kyle Tucker from Blue Jays, NY Yankees

Valdez, on the other hand, surpassed the 190-inning mark for the third time in four years. He also marked his fourth consecutive Opening Day start for the Astros by delivering seven scoreless innings against the Mets.

Advertisement

Speculation surrounding Valdez and Suarez’s future prospects

Given their outstanding stats, considerable speculation surrounds Valdez and Suarez regarding their future in the MLB. Alongside the Mets, another team has expressed interest in Valdez for the upcoming season.

As for Suarez, reports suggest a potential move to the Houston Astros in 2026, as noted by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report. If that occur, the Phillies might consider Valdez as a possible replacement the following season.

Advertisement

Advertisement