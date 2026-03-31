Where to watch Czech Republic vs Denmark live in the USA: UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Czech Republic take on Denmark in the Path D final of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and how viewers in the United States can watch the action live.

[Watch Czech Republic vs Denmark online in the US on Fubo]

A World Cup spot is within reach as Denmark collides with Czech Republic in a matchup loaded with intensity and momentum. Denmark looked every bit like a contender in a dominant 4-0 semifinal win over North Macedonia.

Facing the hard Danish team will be the Czech Republic, who surged past Republic of Ireland in a dramatic comeback that ended in a penalty shootout victory. With both sides pushing to be in the soccer’s biggest tournament, this is a showdown you won’t want to miss.

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When will the Czech Republic vs Denmark match be played?

Czech Republic face Denmark on Tuesday, March 31, in the Path D final of the World Cup qualifiers, with kickoff slated for 2:45 PM (ET).

Patrik Schick of Czech Republik – Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Czech Republic vs Denmark: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Czech Republic vs Denmark in the USA

Catch the thrilling UEFA World Cup qualifiers showdown between Czech Republic and Denmark in the USA. Stream the action on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and ViX.