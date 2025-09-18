Trending topics:
Champions League

Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Eintracht Frankfurt will face Galatasaray in the League stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jean-Matteo Bahoya of Eintracht Frankfurt
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesJean-Matteo Bahoya of Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt play against Galatasaray in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray online in the US on Fubo]

Galatasaray and Eintracht Frankfurt open their Champions League campaigns in a clash that could shape their path to the knockout stage, with both clubs seen as potential round-of-16 hopefuls rather than outright favorites.

Galatasaray arrive with a refreshed squad and ambitions of a deep run, but their first test comes against a Frankfurt side riding momentum from a strong Bundesliga start and eager to translate that form onto Europe’s biggest stage in what promises to be a pivotal matchup.

When will the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray match be played?

Eintracht Frankfurt take on Galatasaray this Thursday, September 18, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Leroy Sane of Galatasaray – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Galatasaray. Catch all the action live on FuboOther options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

Better Collective Logo