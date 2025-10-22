Trending topics:
Where to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Eintracht Frankfurt will face Liverpool in the League stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Alexander Isak of Liverpool
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesAlexander Isak of Liverpool

Eintracht Frankfurt will play against Liverpool in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool online in the US on Paramount+]

Liverpool are desperate to snap out of their recent slump after dropping three straight Premier League matches—including a painful derby loss to Manchester United—and falling to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The Reds now turn their attention to Eintracht Frankfurt, a side also searching for answers after a 5-1 thrashing by Atletico Madrid left them seventh in the Bundesliga and in need of a response of their own.

 When will the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool match be played?

Eintracht Frankfurt will take on Liverpool this Wednesday, October 22, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ansgar Knauff of Eintracht Frankfurt – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool. Catch all the action live on Paramount+Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

